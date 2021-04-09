Harambee Starlets squad for Zambia friendly out

Harambee starlets assistant coach Jackline Juma receives her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on April 9, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Coach Ouma names familiar faces, several new players but a couple of big stars conspicuously missing
  • Notable players on the list include goalkeeper Annedy Kundu and defender Ruth Ingotsi who ply their trade in Cyprus with AEL Champions.

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma has named the provisional squad for an international friendly match against Zambia’s Copper Queens on April 24 in Lusaka.

