Harambee Starlets squad for Zambia friendly out

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma has named the provisional squad for an international friendly match against Zambia’s Copper Queens on April 24 in Lusaka.

The team was named immediately after they had received their Covid -19 vaccine jabs at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Friday.

The Starlets are expected to start residential training on April 15.

Notable players on the list include goalkeeper Annedy Kundu and defender Ruth Ingotsi who ply their trade in Cyprus with AEL Champions.

“We were lucky to get Kundu and Ingotsi who’s league back in Cyprus is coming to an end. But we could not get Cynthia Shilwatso (EDF Logrono) because the league in Spain is going on,” said Ouma.

“I know the fans were expecting to see some of these popular names but we assure them that this team is unique and we know they will deliver,” he added.

Some of the newbies in the Starlets side are Pauline Muthakye and Lilian Mmboga of Kibera Soccer Ladies and Faith Kadenga of Zetech Sports.

Martha Amnyolete, who was part of the squad that represented the country in the 2018 Cecafa Women Championship in Rwanda, will be making a return to the team.

“One of our main goals is to always make the team better each time, that means hitting the refresh button every time to give new players a chance to really experience playing for the national team while still maintaining some of our best to keep the momentum running,” said Ouma.

Player of the month

Zone A’s February player of the month Sheryl Angachi of Gaspo Women together with teammate Vivian Corazone Adhiambo, Mwanahalima Adam and Mercy Airo also made the cut.

“We have spent majority of our time scouting out fresh talent from the Women Premier League, Division One, school-sanctioned tournaments and especially the FKF Women Cup, and have gone ahead to discover so much untapped talent.

“We are giving them a chance. The national team is about evolution not stagnation,” said Ouma.

Conspicuously missing from the list is Thika Queens forward Esse Akida who was previously based in Turkey, and Ulinzi Starlets’ Neddy Atieno.

Premier League Zone “B” top scorer Tereza Engesha of Vihiga Queens with 14 strikes to her name also did not make the cut.

Wadadia's Ruth Chebungei, who has 12 goals, and Violet Nanjala (Tans Nzoia Falcons, 11 goals) have also been overlooked in the attacking department.

Ouma has put his faith in Adam, who has 13 goals to her name for Zone A leaders Thika Queens, Mercy Airo (nine goals), little-known Faith Machora of Zetech and national women's hockey team forward Gilly Okumu, who is yet to score in the league.

Provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Annette Kundu (AEL Champions) , Valentine Khwaka (Mathare United Ladies), Pauline Muthakye (Kibera Soccer Ladies), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Ladies)

Defenders: Ruth Ingotsi (AEL Champions), Quinter Owiti, Dorcas Shikobe (Thika Queens, Foscah Nashivanga, Nelly Sawe (all Thika Queens), Leah Cherotich (Gaspo), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Juliet Andipo (Kayole Starlet), Lucy Nato (Ulinzi)

Midfielders: Lillian Mmboga (Kibera Soccer Ladies), Vivian Corazone Aquino and Sheryl Angachi (both Gaspo Women), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Laventine Lihemo (Kibera Soccer Ladies), Topister Situma (Vihiga Queens), Puren Alukwe (Zetech Sparks), Diana Wacera (Gaspo Women), Rael Kamanda (Makolanders), Janet Bundi (Vihiga Queens), Siliya Rasoha (Ulinzi Starlets), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens), Martha Amnyolete (Trans Nzoia Falcons)

Forwards

Mwanahalima Adam (Thika Queens), Mercy Airo (Gaspo Women), Gilly Okumu, Faith Machora (Zetech)