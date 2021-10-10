Harambee Starlets players check in for residential camp

Kenya Rising Starlets coach Charles Okere

Kenya Rising Starlets coach Charles Okere gives instructions from the touchline during their Fifa 2022 Under-20 Women World Cup second round first leg qualifying match against Kenya at Nyayo National Stadium on September 25, 2021

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The team will have a 10-day residential camp at the hotel, coach Charles Okere said, adding that the training venue will be announced
  • Starlets are scheduled to play South Sudan in first leg on October 20 at the Nyayo National Stadium
  • Okere, who guided Vihiga Queens to qualify for the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League after outclassing Ethiopia’s CBE in Nairobi, told Nation Sport that this is a chance for the national team players to redeem themselves

National women’s team Harambee Starlets players Sunday began arriving at La Mada Hotel in Nairobi to start preparations for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifiers.

