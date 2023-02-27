Harambee Starlets midfielder Nyarinda joins Thika Queens

Kenya Women's Premier League (KWPL) defending champions Thika Queens have acquired the services of Harambee Starlets attacking midfielder Lorna Nyarinda on a two-year deal, Nation Sport can confirm.

Nyarinda has been unattached since parting ways with Vihiga Queens in 2021. She had joined the the 2021 Cecafa champions on October 27, 2021.

The Kenyan international featured only twice for Vihiga in the 2021/22 season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Thika Queens chairman Fredrick Chege confirmed the development.

"It's true that Nyarinda is now our player. We had lost key midfielders at the end of last season that made us look shaky at the beginning of the season," said Chege.

"I believe she will bring more depth to the team from her experience having played for the national team. The league is so competitive and if we don't put our house in order, we will not be able to defend our title," he added.

Thika Queens are currenlty second on the table with 21 points, one point behind league leaders Vihiga.

Creative midfielders Lydia Waganda and Nuru Hadima left the team last season for rivals Gaspo Women.

Fullback Wincate Kaari joined Serengeti Lite Women Premier League side Yanga Princess after the expiry of her contract.

Vihiga signed Nyarinda from Kibera Soccer Ladies just in time for the inaugural 2021 CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt.

She also featured for the national team Starlets in their Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier against South Sudan.