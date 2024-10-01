Harambee Starlets midfielder Moraa signs for Egyptian club

Harambee Starlets midfielder Janet Moraa Bundi, 26, has signed a one-year contract with Egyptian top-tier club, National Bank of Egypt (NBE) Women Football Club.

This move marks a significant milestone as she becomes the first Kenyan female footballer to go professional in Egypt.

Moraa, who previously played for Vihiga Queens—four-time champions of the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL)—and Yanga Princess of Tanzania, shared her excitement about the new chapter in her career.

"This move presents an exciting new chapter in my career, as I seek to make my mark in a new league," Moraa told Nation Sport.

Reflecting on her short stint with Yanga, where she spent six months, Moraa explained their parting was mutual.

"I enjoyed my stay there, but this is football. We left home to change home, and I had to look for greener pastures," she said. Moraa is settling well in Egypt, crediting the club's warm hospitality for her smooth transition.

Moraa’s journey in football started with Nyamira Starlets and Eldoret Falcons before joining Vihiga Queens, where she was instrumental last season, scoring five goals in just six matches before departing for Yanga.

In a recent friendly match against Gouna Women FC, Moraa showcased her skill by netting two goals in a 7-0 victory, setting the tone for the upcoming league season.

Her transfer to NBE was greatly influenced by her manager, who played a key role in securing the deal. Moraa joined the club as a free agent after terminating her two-year contract with Yanga.

"My manager advises me on every move I make. They played a big role in this transfer as the club agreed to sign me with good terms," she noted.

Moraa comes from a family deeply rooted in football. Her father, James Bundi, was a former Kenyan international winger, and she fondly remembers admiring his photos in the national team uniform. Born and raised in Nyamira County, Moraa is the youngest of eight siblings—five girls and three boys.

Since making her debut for the national team in 2016 during the Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Cameroon, Moraa has been a regular part of the Harambee Starlets. Despite Kenya's tough run in that tournament, where they faced strong teams like Ghana, Nigeria, and Mali, Moraa continues to be a key player for the Starlets.