Harambee Starlets keeper makes U-turn on Yanga move

Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Pauline Kathuruh, has terminated her contract with Serengeti Lite Women Premier League giants Yanga Princess of Tanzania on mutual consent.

The former Fountain Gates Princess keeper signed a two-year contract with Yanga barely three months after parting ways with the Kenya Women Premier League team GASPO Women.

Since joining the team, Kathuruh had featured for Yanga in preseason friendly matches in preparation for the new season set to kick off later this month.

Reports from Tanzania say that there have been misunderstandings between her and the head coach Edinah Lema that made her return to her former employer.

Kathuruh, who also played for Kibra Girls Soccer, was among two other Kenyans who had joined the Dar es Salaam based side this year.

Left back Wincate Kaari and Foscah Nashivanda joined the team from Thika Queens and Zetech Sparks respectively.

Lema refused to comment on the allegations but instead referred us to the said player.

"Yes I am the head coach of the club but I cannot speak on the player's departure. The player is in a good position to explain why she left," said Lema.

"The coach released her because they were not on good terms. She is now heading to Gaspo where she will sign a new contract ahead of the new season," a source who sought anonymity told Nation Sport.

Efforts to reach Kathuruh were unsuccessful. She is expected to arrive in the country Monday from Tanzania.

The experienced goalkeeper guided Gaspo to a third-place finish last season, keeping eight clean sheets in 13 matches.