Harambee Starlets ace joins Turkish side

Harambee Starlets

Harambee Starlets striker Jentrix Shikangwa dribbles the ball during their 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Sudan At the Nyayo National Stadium on October 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Shikangwa is expected to leave the country on January 23 for Istanbul, Turkey where the club is based
  • The 20-year-old Shikangwa joins the Turkish side from three-time Kenya Women Premier League champions Vihiga Queens
  • This is the second move to Europe by a female football player this year after Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Lilian Awuor signed with French Division One side Soyaux Women for the next three seasons almost two weeks ago

Harambee Starlets striker Jentrix Shikangwa has signed a year long deal with Turkish top Division side Ragumruk Sportif Faaliyetler San.

