Harambee Starlets ace joins Turkish side

Harambee Starlets striker Jentrix Shikangwa has signed a year long deal with Turkish top Division side Ragumruk Sportif Faaliyetler San.

Shikangwa is expected to leave the country on January 23 for Istanbul, Turkey where the club is based.

The 20-year-old Shikangwa joins the Turkish side from three-time Kenya Women Premier League champions Vihiga Queens.

"As a team we are excited and proud that our players are getting the attention they deserve.

Shikangwa is just one of the outstanding players at Vihiga Queens and we wish her all the best. We know she will represent us well and hold up our values of hard work, discipline and perseverance," said Boniface Nyamunyamu, Vihiga Queens assistant coach.

JJ, as she is fondly nicknamed by her teammates, burst into the local football scene in 2017 when she was named in the Kenya Under-20 team for 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The Wiyeta Girls Alumnus made her mark in 2019 with the national team during the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa). She bagged the Golden Boot award with 12 goals as Kenya won the regional gong, beating Tanzania 2-0 in the final match at the Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Before making her name in the Cecafa tourney, Shikangwa had scored the solitary goal in the return leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games third round qualifiers as Kenya bundled out Ghana's Black Queens 3-2 on aggregate.

In January 2020, Shikangwa won the most promising Girl of the Year award at the Sports personality of the Year (Soya) awards.

She was also part of the Harambee Starlets squad that eliminated South Sudan’s Bright Starlets thrashing them 15-1 on aggregate in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations first round qualifiers at the Nyayo National Stadium last year.

Kenya is scheduled to face Uganda in February in their second round of qualifiers.