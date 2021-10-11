Harambee Starlets forward 'Dogo' lands pro deal in Turkey

Mwanahalima 'Dogo' Adam receives May player of the month award

Thika Queens forward Mwanahalima 'Dogo' Adam (left) receives the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League Player of the month of May award at YMCA Thika grounds on June 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Adam, who left the country on Sunday morning for Eastern Turkey, was attached to reigning Kenyan Women Premier League champions side Thika Queens
  • Dogo, as she is popularly known due to her short and tiny frame, had signed a six-month loan contract with Israel based club Maccabi Holon FC last year December
  • She was recently called up by Harambee Starlets tactician Charles Okere for the 2022 Awcon qualifiers where Kenya is scheduled to play against South Sudan

Long-serving Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima "Dogo" Adam has signed a one-year loan deal with Turkish side Hakkarigucu Spor. 

