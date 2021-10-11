Harambee Starlets forward 'Dogo' lands pro deal in Turkey

Long-serving Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima "Dogo" Adam has signed a one-year loan deal with Turkish side Hakkarigucu Spor.

Adam, who left the country on Sunday morning for Eastern Turkey, was attached to reigning Kenyan Women Premier League champions side Thika Queens.

“Dogo is a good player and we are proud of her, she just hasn’t gotten her luck with a good club yet but we are now hoping that she will be able to settle in just fine and gain the much needed international experience. We also hope that the federation will support her movement to and from Turkey when called up to the national team,” said Fredrick Chege, Thika Queens Team manager.

Dogo, as she is popularly known due to her short and tiny frame, had signed a six-month loan contract with Israel based club Maccabi Holon FC last year December.

However, the move fell through after the club was disbanded due to exit of sponsors.

In the recent past, Adam has represented Kenya in the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifiers where Harambee Starlets lost to Equatorial Guinea.

She was recently called up by Harambee Starlets tactician Charles Okere for the 2022 Awcon qualifiers where Kenya is scheduled to play against South Sudan in the first leg on October 20 and the return leg on October 24 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

In 2019, she was part of the team that won the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Women Championship title after Harambee Starlets downed Tanzania 2-0 in the final played at the Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam.