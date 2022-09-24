Harambee Starlets duo joins Simba Queens

Harambee Starlets duo of Striker Jentrix Shikangwa and defender Ruth Ingotsi have completed a move to Tanzania Women Premier League giants Simba Queens.

Both players have signed one-year deals with the CAF Champions League-bound Tanzanians.

Shikangwa joins Simba from Turkish top-flight side Fatih Karagumruk S.K. after her long-term contract with the team came to an end prematurely.

Shikangwa moved to Turkey from KWPL champions Vihiga Queens in January, and joined the newly promoted Fatih Karagümrük for the 2021-22 Women's Super League season.

On the other hand, Ingotsi has joins the Serengeti Lite Women Premier League side from Cypriot top tier side AEL Champions Lacatamia FC.

The club team manager Selmana Makanya has confirmed the arrival of the players.

"I can confirm the arrival of two more Kenyans in my team on a one-year deal. We are strengthening our squad ahead of the 2022/23 season. Also, we are preparing for the CAF Women's Champions League in Morocco later this year. We have signed experienced players from Kenya and we look forward to signing more in the future," said Makanya.

"Our aim next season is to win the league, we won the Cecafa Clubs Championships at home earlier this month and we are fully charged."

The duo joins the growing list of Kenyan footballers playing their trade in Tanzania.