Harambee Starlets coach Oduor upbeat ahead of Wafcon qualifiers

Harambee Starlets head coach Godfrey Oduor believes his charges have what it takes to make it to the 2024 Women African Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Oduor was reacting to the Wafcon draw that saw Starlets paired against Cameroon in the qualifiers for the continental showpiece.

The winner between Kenya and Cameroon will then face either Gabon or Botswana in the final phase of the qualifiers for the competition that will be held in Morocco between November 27 and December 5 next year.

"If you want to be a champion, you must play against champions," Oduor said.

With 42 Nations battling for a slot in the Awcon, hosts Morocco will qualify automatically while South Africa and Zambia were given byes to the next round.

This will be Oduor's first assignment since taking over in April this year.

"If we still have dreams of playing in the World Cup, then these are the kind of matches that we should gauge ourselves with. This is a good opportunity to know where we belong. The draw is fair to us, we now have to go back to the drawing board," added Oduor.

Cameroon have played in two World Cups.

"We need to do proper planning. This is an eye opener and it will help us know where we belong. Before facing Cameroon, we need to first play friendly matches with highly ranked teams," added Oduor.

The Lionesses under coach Gabriel Zabo are ranked third in Africa and 54th in the world above Kenya who is 28th and 148th in Africa and in the world respectively.

Cameroon finished second in the 1991, 2004, 2014, and 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations, participated in the 2012 Olympic Games and competed in their first ever Fifa Women's World Cup in 2015.

Following Kenya's suspension by Fifa in 2022, Starlets lost their opportunity to qualify for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations after they failed to play a two-legged qualifier against Crested Cranes of Uganda.

The ban was later lifted in November last year.

In 2016, Starlets made its debut in the Cup of Nations but were eliminated in the group stages after they lost to Ghana (3-1), Mali (3-1) and Nigeria (4-0).

Kenya has never beaten Cameroon in all their encounters. The last time the teams met was in 2016 in an international friendly match played at MISC Kasarani in Nairobi where Cameroon won 1-0. The lone goal was scored by Christine Mannie in the 65th minute.