Harambee Starlets coach hopeful of playing in Cup qualifier

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile in Uganda, the Crested Cranes have been in celebratory mode, the announcement by CAF bringing sweet relief for the team that lost 3-0 to Starlets in the 2019 Council of East and Central Africa Football Association Women’s Senior Challenge Cup in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
  • “It was great news for all Ugandans to hear that we have qualified. We will now train even harder for the main event,” Uganda coach George William Lutalo said.

Harambee Starlets head coach Alex Alumira is hopeful that the team will feature in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifier against Uganda despite the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announcing that Kenya had issued a walkover on January 28.

