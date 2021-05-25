Hansi Flick to become new Germany coach after Euro 2020

In this file photo taken on November 05, 2019 Bayern Munich's coach Hansi Flick attends a training session on the eve of their Uefa Champions League Group 'B' match against Olympiakos in Munich, Germany on November 5, 2019.

Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Flick, who also worked as DFB sporting director between 2014 and 2017, has made a name for himself as one of Europe's top coaches in two glittering years at perennial Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. 
  • After taking over from predecessor Niko Kovac with the club in a mid-season crisis, he led Bayern to only their second ever treble in 2020.

Berlin

