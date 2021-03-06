Last-gasp Hansel Ochieng strike sends AFC Leopards second

Hansel Ochieng

Hansel Ochieng of AFC Leopards celebrates his goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Nairobi City Stars on March 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • AFC Leopards played the last 40 minutes of the match with 10 players on the pitch after captain Robinson Kamura was sent off for a foul.

Hansel Ochieng struck at the death as 10-man AFC Leopards beat Nairobi City Stars 1-0 at Kasarani Annex to move into second place in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League standings on Saturday.

