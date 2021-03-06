Last-gasp Hansel Ochieng strike sends AFC Leopards second

Hansel Ochieng struck at the death as 10-man AFC Leopards beat Nairobi City Stars 1-0 at Kasarani Annex to move into second place in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League standings on Saturday.

AFC Leopards played the last 40 minutes of the match with 10 players on the pitch after captain Robinson Kamura was sent off for a foul.

Ochieng beat City Stars goalkeeper Steve Njunge with a header to the top right corner of the goalpost after substitute Caleb Olilo floated in the ball from the right.

The win saw Leopards climb to second on the log with 28 points, pending Sunday's match between defending champions Gor Mahia and KCB at the same venue.

Leopards were reduced to 10 men in the 50th minute after Kamura was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Oliver Maloba just inches away from the box.

It turned to be a frustrating afternoon for Leopards danger-man Elvis Rupia who came into this match looking to accomplish two tasks - close the gap between him and top scorer Eric Kapito of Kariobangi Sharks and to help his side maintain their charge for a 14 title with a win over the "Simba wa Nairobi."

Rupia is on 11 goals while Kapaito, who failed to score in their 0-0 draw against Posta rangers on Friday, leads the charts with 14.

City Stars threatened first when goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan made a brilliant save in the fifth minute to deny Bolton Omwenga from a stunning free-kick.

Maloba then sneaked a pass from the right into the face of Leopards goal in the 12th minute, but with an onrushing Anthony Kimani not close, it went begging.

City Stars were forced to make a change in the 28th minute after Ebrima Sanneh picked a hand injury, Eric Ombija being the player who took his place.

Three minutes later, Leopards had their first real chance of the match when Rupia made a good run on the right to find Eugene Mukangula with a low cross, but his strike blazed over the bar.

Kamura then tested City Stars goalkeeper Steve Njuge with a powerful free-kick in the 41st minute from outside the box.

Leopards suffered an early blow in the second-half as Kamura was sent off and Kimani failed to give the "Simba wa Nairobi" the lead from the resultant free-kick at the edge of the box.

Looking to fill the gap left by Kamura, Leopards coach Aussems brought in Washington Munene for Bienvenue Shaka.

City Stars survived in the 71st minute when unmarked Rupia lost his footing inside the box while attempting to slot home from an inviting pass, goalkeeper Njunge reacting fast to make a timely clearance before the striker recovered to make amends.

Despite being one man less, Leopards continued to dominate the proceedings the second half, Ochieng almost giving his side the lead in the 80th minute with a rebound after goalkeeper Njunge parried the ball into his feet.

With everyone waiting for the centre referee to call the match to an end, Austine Odhiambo found his way into the City Stars box from the left, before sending in a dangerous cross that none of his compatriots connected to.