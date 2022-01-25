Hakimi fires Morocco into quarter-finals after Malawi scare

Stade Ahmadou-Ahidjo

Morocco's players celebrate their victory and qualification for next round at the end of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) round of 16 match against Malawi at Stade Ahmadou-Ahidjo in Yaounde on January 25, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Hakimi appealed vociferously for a penalty in the second half when his cross struck the arm of Malawi defender Dennis Chembezi, but the Paris Saint-Germain star took matters into his own hands to secure victory.
  • His late equaliser against Gabon had secured top spot in the group stage, and Hakimi delivered again with another magnificent free-kick 20 minutes from time to end Malawi's impressive run.

Yaoundé, Cameroon 

