Haaland's agent and father hold Barca talks

Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring the opening goal during their UEFA Champions League, Last-16 2nd-Leg match against Sevilla FC at the Signal Iduna stadium in Dortmund, western Germany on March 9, 2021.


Photo credit: Ina Fassbender | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Raiola, who is also the agent of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Haaland senior held discussions with Laporta and Barca's director of football Mateu Alemany.
  • Haaland, 20, is the Champions League's leading scorer this season with 10 goals.

