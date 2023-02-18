Gusii sink Shabana in NSL cracker, Black Stars dispatch Migori

Premiership hopefuls Shabana FC dropped crucial points again after falling 1-0 to arch-rivals Gusii FC on Saturday at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County.

This was Gusii FC’s second consecutive win while for Shabana it was their second consecutive loss.

Gusii beat Kibera Black Stars 1-0 win in their last league outing. Black Stars had handed Shabana a 1-0 loss before traveling to face Gusii.

At Gusii Stadium on Saturday, Cyrus Oyondi scored the solitary goal in the 80th minute.

Though they dropped three points, Shabana staged a tough fight, missing several scoring opportunities in the match.

The opening half between the two sides was dramatic in all measures with both sides creating scoring chances.

Gusii FC had two chances through their captain Wycliffe Nyangechi, first the experienced defender’s free-kick went straight to keeper Remmy Ingosi’s arms while his second attempt with a long range shot was wide.

Gusii FC head coach Kassim Junior lauded his boys for the hard-fought win.

“It is difficult to collect all the three points in a derby. I am proud we managed a win despite the pressure from the home fans who came in large numbers,” said Junior.

Sammy Okoth blamed his charges for lacking composure in-front of goal.

“To be very honest, today we lacked focus but that is football. You have to accept the result. The game had a lot of pressure and everyone was fighting for a win,” he said.

Despite the loss, Shabana still top the standings on 25 points followed by Kibera Black Stars who have 23.

Gusii now move to third place on 21 points, same as Murang’a Seal who have an inferior goal difference.

At Ligi Ndogo in Nairobi, Kibera Black Stars beat Migori Youth 2-0 while Vihiga United handed SS Assad a humiliating 5-1 defeat at Mumias Sports Complex.