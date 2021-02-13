In-form Gundogan extends Man City's Premier League lead

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (left) celebrates scoring his team's third goal

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (left) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammate Phil Foden during their English Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on February 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Rui Vieira | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A muscle injury which forced Gundogan off late on was the only negative of the night for City as they extended a record-breaking winning run for an English top-flight team to 16 in all competitions
  • The Spurs goalkeeper was even more at fault for City's second when Gundogan's tame effort on his weaker left foot slipped under Lloris's grasp on 50 minutes
  • It was City's stopper who then had a big part to play in the third as Ederson's superb long pass picked out Gundogan's run from midfield and he turned Davinson Sanchez before slotting into the bottom corner

