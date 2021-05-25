Guardiola wins England's manager of the year award

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (L) holds the Premier League trophy during the award ceremony after the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 23, 2021.
PETER POWELL / POOL

Photo credit: Peter Powell | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Alex Ferguson, the multiple trophy-winning former manager of Manchester United, and now an LMA committee member, paid tribute to Guardiola by saying: "As well as being a truly gifted manager and leader, you always display admirable humility and composure and I am sure your family must be very proud of you."
  • Guardiola's award came just days after it was announced that City defender Ruben Dias had been voted the footballer of the year by England's Football Writers Association.  

London

