Guardiola will watch Man United-Liverpool clash

Crystal Palace's English manager Roy Hodgson (left) shakes hands with Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola at the final whistle of their English Premier League match at Selhurst Park on May 1, 2021.


What you need to know:

  • Guardiola's side moved 13 points clear at the top with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday and will be crowned champions if second placed United lose to Liverpool at Old Trafford.
  • If City don't get a helping hand from Liverpool, they still have four games left to earn the one victory required to seal the trophy, starting at the Etihad Stadium against Chelsea next Saturday.

