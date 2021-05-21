Guardiola hopes 'lion' Aguero gets fitting send-off

Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero (centre) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during their English Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on May 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Steven Paston | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • City will receive the Premier League trophy after Sunday's match before a special farewell ceremony to honour Aguero.
  • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who worked with Aguero when he was assistant coach at the Etihad, also paid a warm tribute to the striker.

London

