Greenwood to leave Man Utd after abuse allegations

By  AFP

Manchester United and Mason Greenwood have mutually agreed for the forward to leave Old Trafford after he faced abuse allegations, the club announced Monday.

The 21-year-old forward has been suspended by the Premier League giants since January 30, 2022, over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online, although a criminal case was discontinued.

Prosecutors said in February they were dropping charges, including attempted rape and sexual assault, against Greenwood, after the withdrawal of key witnesses and new evidence coming to light.

Nevertheless United, in a lengthy statement, said Monday: "All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

"It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome. "

Greenwood, whose contract runs until June 2025, said: "I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.

"However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post."

He added: "Today's decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me.

"The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.

"I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United."

