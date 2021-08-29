Greenwood gets Man Utd off the hook at Wolves

Manchester United's English striker Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring the opening goal during their English Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on August 29, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Oli Scarf | AFP

By  AFP

  • But with referees under strict guidelines to let the game flow more in the Premier League this season, Mike Dean waved play on and the ball was fed wide to Greenwood, who thrashed the ball low and hard on his weaker right foot through the grasp of Jose Sa.
  • The Portuguese goalkeeper should have done much better, but United did not care as they moved level with Chelsea and Liverpool in a bunch of five sides just two points behind Tottenham.

