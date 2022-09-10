Green Eagles down champs Mombasa Maize Millers in Super Cup

Green Eagles FC coach Yahya Hassan on Friday hailed his charges after winning their opening match of the Unga ni Taifa Super Cup.

Green Eagles, who have won the tournament twice since its inauguration in 2005, beat defending champions, Mombasa Maize Millers FC, 1-0 at Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) on Friday in Pool A.

"I believe we’ll be able to do better in our next fixtures and I hope we have the ability to take the trophy for the third time," said Hassan ahead of their second match against Anza Fresh FC on Sunday.

Mombasa Maize Millers FC coach Aref Baghazally downplayed the loss and remained optimistic of progressing from the pool.

"We’ll rectify it and fight to win win our second match to enhance our hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals," said Baghazally.

Hamisi Chipa struck the sole goal of the match in the 52nd minute.

The tournament is expected to end on October 15.

The tournament, which is sponsored by Mombasa Maize Millers to a tune of Sh900,000, was inaugurated in 2005 with Green Eagles winning the title that year.

It was not held for the past two years due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The winner will be awarded Sh200,000, the runner-up Sh100,000 and third placed team will walk home with Sh50,000.

Individual awards will also be presented after the final match.