Green Berets crowned FKF Div 2 Eastern Zone champs

Green Berets are the new champions of the Football Federation of Kenya (FKF) Division Two Eastern Zone League.

This is after they beat Marafiki FC 1-0 in their final match at Kinunga Stadium, Nyeri County on Sunday evening. Laurence Wanyama, scored the sole goal of the match from the spot-kick.

The win saw Green Berets proceed to the playoffs where they will face the winners of the other three zones in Division Two to determine who gets promoted to the Division One League.

The win pushed the team to 51 points, one ahead of their disciplined forces rivals Kahawa United, who are second at 50 points following a 3-1 win against Mwiki United.

Last season, Green Berets were playing in the Division One League but were relegated after emerging second last in the standings alongside Strathmore FC when the league ended prematurely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Berets coach Dickens Olanda said his side is eager to return to its past glory days.

“We have been treating each and every game like a final and that is is how we have been able to get here. We were very determined to get back to Division one and now we have the chance,” he said.

Rware United finished the season on a high note after beating Spitfire FC 5-2 at Ihururu Stadium in Nyeri County, while JKUAT beat Thika Cloth Mills 5-3 a t the University grounds.

Rware United, Nyahururu All Stars, Thika Cloth Mills and JYSA will be relegated to their respective regional leagues.