Green Berets crowned FKF Div 2 Eastern Zone champs

Part of the action between Marafiki FC and Green Berets in the Football Federation of Kenya (FKF) Division Two Eastern Zone League at Kinunga Stadium, Nyeri County on October 31, 2021.

What you need to know:

  • Rware United, Nyahururu All Stars, Thika Cloth Mills and JYSA will be relegated to their respective regional leagues.
  • At Dagoretti High School, Dagoretti Lions held Terror Squad to a 2-2 draw. The next season will kick off in December.

Green Berets are the new champions of the Football Federation of Kenya (FKF) Division Two Eastern Zone League.

