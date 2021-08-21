Grealish bags first City goal as champs cruise

What you need to know:

  • Grealish marked his home debut following his British record £100 million ($136 million) move from Aston Villa with a close-range effort to double City's lead in the first half
  • Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez netted in the second half to ensure City bounced back from last weekend's defeat at Tottenham
  • Raphinha's rocket rescued Leeds in their 2-2 draw against Everton at Elland Road


