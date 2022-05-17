Grateful Bandari offer free entry gift to all home fans

A grateful Bandari have given their adoring fans a special gift of free entry to their remaining Football Kenya Federation Premier League home matches.

The fans enjoyed that privilege for the first time last weekend when Bandari hosted Vihiga Bullets at Mbaraki sports Club on Saturday. the club normally charges Sh200 entry fee.

And what do you know? The turn out was impressive as the third-placed Bandari went on to crush Vihiga 4-1 and maintain a mathematical chance of winning their first league title.

Bandari FC chief executive officer Edward Oduor said they decided to give their fans free access to watch their remaining two home matches because the fans had been wholeheartedly supporting the team from the beginning of the league.

"We will also allow them free access to the Mbaraki Sports Club to support their team in their last home match against Sofapaka FC on June 4," said Oduor.

Meanwhile, Ali Hassan Tito , the chairman of “Friends of Bandari”, a group that supports the club, has thanked the team management for opening the gates to allow in fans for free.

"We’ve seen how many fans turned up to watch our match with Vihiga Bullets and I hope they will be more when we meet Sofapaka FC on June 4. We hope our players will continue to play top flight football and finish top or second,” said Tito.

Cosmos FC technical director Aref Baghazally said it was pleasant for Bandari to give the “special gift” as many fans had been avoiding coming to the stadium due to the entry fee charged.

"I would like to ask the team sponsors Kenya Ports Authority to make arrangements in advance to pay for admission of the fans for next season matches,” said Baghazally.