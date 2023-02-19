Governor Sakaja to launch talent search competition

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja will in May launch a talent search competition aimed at employing hundreds of youthful sportsmen and women in the county.

This was announced by Oscar Igaida, the county's Youth, Talent, and Sports Officer.

He spoke at the Ziwani grounds in Nairobi on Saturday during the Koth Biro final where he was the chief guest.

Gikomba's Team Korogez defeated Leeds United 4-2 on post-match penalties to win the tournament. The teams had settled for a one-all draw after normal and regulation time.

Igaida, who represented the governor at this event, further explained that the Dandora Stadium, whose construction has stalled for the past three years, will be completed in time to stage the talent search launch.

The sports grounds in Kangemi and Ziwani are also earmarked for an uplift.

"The governor wants to assure you this is the last time Koth Biro will be played in dusty pitches. The next edition of this tournament will be held at the brand new Dandora stadium," said Igaida.

The Governor talent search will be an annual competition lasting nine months.

In the inaugural event, youthful talents will compete from the ward level to the county final in the football, rugby, basketball, boxing, and volleyball disciplines.

A marathon race organised by the county government and Athletics Kenya (AK) will also be held in May.