Governor Ojaamong gifts Young Rovers car washing machine

Young Rovers FC from Otimong, Busia County received a major boost on Friday when Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong donated a water tank and car washing machine to cushion their revenue streams ahead of 2021/22 Busia Branch League.

Ojaamong said the car wash will help the club cater for recurring expenses.

“The cost of running a football club is enormous. Teams need to cater for players' transport and stipends along with payment of referees fees and there is, therefore, a need to look for income-generating activities to sustain such clubs," said Ojaamong, who urged the club to make good use of the machine.

He also advised the team not to be used by politicians to cause violence during this electioneering period, noting that peace is the cardinal rule in any democratic society.

Young Rovers FC team manager, David Gitau, thanked the governor for the kind gesture, noting that it will assist the club in meeting some of its financial obligations.

Club chairman Elseyo Namuju said they will utilise the car washing machine prudently to help them meet urgent needs like paying referees and marking the field during home matches.