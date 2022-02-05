Governor Ojaamong gifts Young Rovers car washing machine

Busia Governor, Sospeter Ojaamong (centre) with Young Rovers FC officials and players after handing over a car washing machine and water tank to the club at Busia County Headquarters on February 4, 2022.

Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

  • Ojaamong said the car wash will help the club cater for recurring expenses
  • Young Rovers FC team manager, David Gitau, thanked the governor for the kind gesture, noting that it will assist the club in meeting some of its financial obligations
  • Club chairman Elseyo Namuju said they will utilise the car washing machine prudently to help them meet urgent needs like paying referees

Young Rovers FC from Otimong, Busia County received a major boost on Friday when Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong donated a water tank and car washing machine to cushion their revenue streams ahead of 2021/22 Busia Branch League.

