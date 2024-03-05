Governor Abduswamad Nassir to support Mombasa football leagues

Mombasa County Football Association (MCFA) held a glittering third Annual Awards Gala at Afraha Hall in Serani, Mombasa County, on Monday night.

The event, graced by Mombasa Governor Abduswamad Shariff Nassir and sports enthusiasts, marked a pivotal moment in the trajectory of Mombasa football.

Nassir announced full sponsorship for all leagues under the Mombasa County Football Association (MCFA), with Sh20 million allocated for team transport and logistic support.

"We are fully committed to raising the standards of football in the county and beyond. Together, we will pave the way for a future where every aspiring footballer has the opportunity to thrive," said Nassir.

The Swahili Pot Foundation joined hands with the MCFA to infuse an additional Sh2 million into the Awards Gala, underscoring their commitment to nurturing local talent.

Promoting talent

Mahmood Noor, the foundation's leader, stated the significance of using football as a tool for mentorship and empowerment, underscoring the role of sports in shaping the character and future of Mombasa's youth.

"We want to use this platform to reach the youth of Mombasa and give them the mentorship and training to make them better citizens by imparting life skills and other opportunities at the Swahili Pot Hub, this will open doors to many youths who will get different trainings at the hub," Noor said.

Unga wa Dola, Fuad Rashid and Company and Wananchi Farm Machinery were also part of the sponsors.

Bandari vice chairman Twaha Mbarak hailed this collaborative venture as a catalyst for football's resurgence in the county, urging other counties to follow suit and invest in their youth.

"Football is all about motivation and encouragement. We have witnessed just that in today's gala the association has been steadfast in not just promoting talent but giving the pathway for how football should be managed," said Mbarak.

Most disciplined team

He said such events motivate the younger generation to work hard, knowing that good things await them at the top.

"I laud the association, the county and the sponsors that have laid the perfect foundation for football to thrive."

Mombasa Phoenix were named the most disciplined team, while Coast Stars got the fair play award.

Abdulmajib Ahmed of Mvita Youngsters went home with the Golden Boot, and Fahad Abdulaziz was named the best coach.

Mvita Youngsters emerged victorious in the Mombasa Premier League.