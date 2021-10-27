Government begins investigating FKF

Sports Registrar Rose Wasike has asked Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to furnish her office with a breakdown of all financial transactions conducted by the sports body between 2014 to date.

These include a list of all bank accounts owned by the football body, a master payroll, bank statements, payment vouchers, and a list of all bank accounts under the federation’s name.

Other financial details required are cheque counterfoils, cash books, bank reconciliation statements, tender documents, approved budgets, internal and external audit reports, grants and donations, plus proposals and requests for funding.

These requests come a week after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed directed Wasike to conduct a financial audit of FKF and file a report by November 2.

Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo separately confirmed to Parliament on Tuesday that a multi-agency team comprising the Auditor General, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and Sports Registrar would conduct the audit exercise.

Wasike also asked FKF Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno to share the telephone numbers of all his staff and members of the National Executive Committee.

The NEC members consists of president Nick Mwendwa, his deputy Doris Petra, eight members representing various regions including Nairobi’s Michael Ouma and Coast Region’s Gabriel Mughendi.