Gor, Vihiga Bullets match abandoned after three injured

Gor mahia

Gor Mahia's head of security is carried to a waiting ambulance after he was injured as chaos occured during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Vihiga Bullets at Kasarani on February 13, 2022.

Photo credit: Cecil Odongo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He was then carried to the waiting ambulance, while other two fans were hurriedly driven in another ambulance, both headed to the hospital.
  • It was claimed Odhiambo had beaten a fan, who jumped the stadium gate without paying the Sh200 entry fee.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League match pitting Gor Mahia against Vihiga Bullets was called off after three fans were injured in chaotic scenes at the Moi International Centre, Kasarani Sunday.

