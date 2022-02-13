Gor, Vihiga Bullets match abandoned after three injured

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League match pitting Gor Mahia against Vihiga Bullets was called off after three fans were injured in chaotic scenes at the Moi International Centre, Kasarani Sunday.

The three were rushed to Neema Hospital with paramedics confirming that one had deep cuts on the head and is set for a scan.

The visitors declined to come back to the pitch for the second half citing security reasons and at exactly 4.30pm the center referee called the game off after no show from the visitors

K'Ogalo had scored in the 44th minute courtesy of George "Blackberry' Odhiambo's header after connecting with Philemon Otieno's header.

Hell broke loose in added time of the first half when Gor Mahia's head of security, Lawrence Odhiambo Okumu, ran to the track field with blood oozing from his head as two grouos engaged in a vicious fight.

At one point he collapsed as other fans continued to assualt him forcing the stewards to intervene as the fight went on.

He was then carried to the waiting ambulance, while other two fans were hurriedly driven in another ambulance, both headed to the hospital.

It is alleged Odhiambo had beaten a fan, who jumped the stadium gate without paying the Sh200 entry fee.

”Lawrence is in critical condition and has been referred for Citi scan. We have immediately started treatment on all of them because the injuries they suffered are serious and need maximum attention," said the paramedic who rushed Lawrence to hospital.

Angry Gor Mahia fans held the Vihiga Bullets players who were in their bus hostage with security heightened to avoid more chaos.

Vihiga Bullets coach Juma Abdallah said their security was also at stake and they couldn't get back to the pitch since the situation would have been worse.

"The fans invaded the pitch and if they fought among themselves leading to such injuries what would have become of us in the second half with all that tension? We can’t joke with our security," said Abdallah.

"They made the mistake and we had to protect our players. The security was wanting, and we hope justice will prevail concerning the outcome of this game. However, I insist our security was at stake and that is why we abandoned the game," added Abdallah.