Gor trounce Al Ahly Merowe to edge closer to Confed Cup next round

The Gor Mahia squad during a training session in Suez, Egypt, on October 13, 201. They face Al-Ahly Merowe tonight in the Caf Confederation Cup first round match.

By  Cecil Odongo

What you need to know:

  • The game was played behind closed door as part of measures put in place to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
  • Al Ahly took the lead on 41 minutes through Ahmed Saeed but K'Ogalo emerged from the breather re-energised and struck thrice through Samuel Onyango, Benson Omalla and Jules Ulimwengu.

Gor Mahia rallied frpom behind to nick a crucial 3-1 away win against Al Ahly Merowe of  Sudan in first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup first round match at the New Suez Stadium, Aswan, Egypt on Friday.

