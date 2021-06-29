Gor tactician Vaz Pinto wins Coach of the Month accolade

Gor Mahia's coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto with a customised trophy he received for being crowned the Football Kenya Federation Premier League coach of the month of May on June 29, 2021 at Camp Toyoyo grounds, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Following the recognition, Vaz Pinto walked home with a customized trophy and Sh50,000 cash prize.  He becomes the fifth tactician to be feted this season after Otieno, Wazito’s Francis Kimanzi, Bandari’s Andre Casa Mbungo and Posta Rangers’ Stanley Okumbi. 

Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto was on Tuesday named the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) coach of the month of May.

