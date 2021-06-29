Gor tactician Vaz Pinto wins Coach of the Month accolade

Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto was on Tuesday named the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) coach of the month of May.

The Portuguese clinched the accolade by virtue of having guided the defending champions to four wins in as many matches. He beat his KCB and AFC Leopards counterparts Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno and Patrick Aussems respectively.

Gor started what turned to be a good month for them with a hard-fought 1-0 win over league returnees Nairobi City Stars at the Utalii grounds, before edging out Sofapaka 2-1 at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta.

In their third match of the month, the 19-time champions narrowly edged Vihiga United 1-0 at the Mumias Sports Complex, a score line they replicated in the last encounter against Wazito at Kenya Utalii College Sports Club.