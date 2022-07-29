Gor striker joins Zambian side, Muchiri starts Ulinzi journey

Kenya international Boniface Muchiri has joined Ulinzi Stars FC after completing his six months military training at the Recruit Training School in Eldoret.

The four-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions announced the development Friday via their social media accounts, also welcoming back striker Hillary Simiyu who had taken a break to undergo military training as well.

Muchiri, a fleet-footed winger, ditched Tusker last December, stating the move had been occasioned by the need to plan for life after football.

After retiring from football, he will continue with his duties as a soldier in the Kenya Defence Forces.

“Football is a short career while for some of us, we are responsible for taking care of our parents and siblings back at home. This calls for planning well and if KDF comes and promises you a job if you play for them, it is an offer you cannot turn down. There are many benefits you will get there, so it is a decision I did not hesitate in making,” he told Nation Sport last December.

Muchiri, 25, spent five years at Tusker.

Alongside Simiyu, he is expected to play an integral part in Ulinzi’s campaign in the 2022/23 FKF-PL expected to kick-off on August 27.

Last season, the soldiers finished a disappointing 13th with 40 points, notching 19 goals only in 31 matches.

As a way of improving their performance next season, Ulinzi have made a change in their management, Vincent ‘Moriero’ Otieno replacing Benjamin Nyangweso as the team’s coach.

Former player Mohamed ‘Dalo’ Khamis was named the new assistant coach, replacing Stephen Ochola.

Ulimwengu leaves

Gor Mahia have lost Burundian international striker Jules Ulimwengu to Zambian Super League side Green Eagles.

The Burundian forward told Nation Sport: “Gor has been my home and I thank the leadership and my teammates for the support I had while in Kenya. I look forward to a new challenge with the Zambians,” he said.

Ulimwengu opted not renew his contract that lapsed last month with the record Kenyan champions.

Meanwhile, KCB have also announced the acquisition of Harambee Stars midfielder Danson Chetambe and striker Francis Kairo.

Chetambe, formerly with Bandari, joined the bankers on a one-year deal, same to Kairo who was with FC Talanta.

The Bankers, who finished seventh with 46 points last season, have lost Kenyan International right-back Baraka Badi, left-back Denis Odhiambo, Reagan Otieno, Victor Omondi, captain Simon Abuko and Robinson Kamura.

Momanyi joins Bandari

Elsewhere, Bandari FC have roped in former Talanta midfielder Enock Momanyi.

Bandari have been on a spending spree with the Mombasa-based club adding midfielder Fidel Origa from Wazito, Kariobangi Sharks duo of Douglas Mokaya and Felix Oluoch, Omar Somobwana of AFC Leopards, and Mohammed Abeid from Coastal Heroes to their squad.

Bandari's technical committee chairman Musa Hassan Musa said that Momanyi is a key part of the club's build-up as they embark on a journey to clinch the title.

"We have decided to boost our title chase this season and we are keen on acquiring players that will ensure we achieve this target," Musa said.

Bandari has also confirmed that they have renewed the contracts of veteran Congolese defender Felly Mulumba and Michael Wanyika for the next one year.