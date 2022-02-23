Gor, Police resolve Harun Shakava transfer saga

Harun Shakava

Harun Shakava (left) holds a Kenya Police jersey after signing for the club on February 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The law enforcers have been on a spending spree roping in key players including leading goal scorer Cliftone Miheso, Duke Abuya, Musa Mohammed and John Mark Makwatta, who has since joined AFC Leopards on loan until the end of the season.
  • Last month, they were the busiest in the mid-season transfer window bringing in custodian Job Ochieng’ from Mathare United, David Messi and David Simiyu from KCB, Erick Juma from Kariobangi Sharks among others.

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Kenya Police have paid Gor Mahia Sh500,000 transfer fee for Harun Shakava.

