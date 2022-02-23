Gor, Police resolve Harun Shakava transfer saga

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Kenya Police have paid Gor Mahia Sh500,000 transfer fee for Harun Shakava.

Shakava joined Kenya Police on February 2 with one-year left on his contract. However, Gor Mahia protested the move, saying the 28-year-old defender had a running contract and accused Kenya Police of player tapping.

On Wednesday, Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola said Kenya Police had succumbed to pressure after they declined to release the player.

The record league champions had threatened legal action against the player and Kenya Police, but Ochola said the issue is now water under the bridge after receiving their money from the law enforcers.

“We told them this is football and without the release letter, any game Shakava would have played for them meant three points to their opponents irrespective of the result. I think somebody advised them on the importance of the release letter,” said Ochola.

“Now we have given Shakava a release letter after Kenya Police paid us Sh500,000 and I can now confirm that he is free to play for his new team,” added Ochola.

He further clarified that the money will facilitate their trip for this weekend's league fixture against Bandari in Mombasa.

“We are going to use the money to honour our game against Bandari. It is a big and expensive budget but we shall now add only Sh120,000 which will be enough to cater for the trip” he added.

Kenya Police CEO Chris M’mbwanga was not available for comment on the issue as his phone went unanswered.

The law enforcers have been on a spending spree roping in key players including leading goal scorer Cliftone Miheso, Duke Abuya, Musa Mohammed and John Mark Makwatta, who has since joined AFC Leopards on loan until the end of the season.