Gor Mahia warm up for Mashemeji Derby with Bandari win

Defending champions Gor Mahia beat hosts Bandari 3-1 at the Mbaraki grounds, Mombasa in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match on Sunday.

A brace from Jules Ulimwengu and late strike from substitute Nicholas Kipkirui gave K'Ogalo the three points. Bernard Odhaimbo was on target for the Dockers.

Bandari enjoyed the proceedings in the first quarter of the first half, but went to sleep in the last quarter of the first half allowing Gor Mahia inroads into their half resulting into two goals against the run of play.

In what was practically Gor Mahia’s second shot on target, diminutive Jules Ulimwengu, who had a quiet afternoon, took advantage of the mix up in the Bandari defence to beat the hardworking goalkeeper Justin Ndkikumana with a low shot in the 35th minute from Clifton Miheso's well executed corner kick.

But Bernard Odhiambo drew Bandari level two minutes later from strong header connecting with Abdallah Hassan's well weighted cross in the 37th minute.

Bandari keeper Ndikumana gifted Ulimwengu his second goal when he fumbled with the ball inside the box on the stroke of halftime as Kogalo went to the break leading 2-1.

Bandari's Hassan Abdallah (left) attempts to beat Gor Mahia's Clifton Miheso during their Betking Premier League match at Mbaraki grounds in Mombasa on January 31, 2021. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Second half substitute Nicholas Kipkurui put the issue beyond doubt for Gor Mahia with the third goal in the 92nd minute from yet another goalmouth melee, pouncing on a loose ball with a powerful shot.

Bandari twice missed a chance to take the lead in the first half when Yema Mwama and Darius Msagha with only Gor Mahia goalkeeper Bonface Oluoch to beat, fumbled with the ball shooting onto the waiting hands of the keeper.

Both teams made changes in the second half with Gor Mahia resting Jules Ulimwengu, Misheso and Alpha Onyango with Tito Okello, Sydney Ochieng and Kipkirui, while Bandari brought in Alphonse Washe, David Kingatua and Johana Mwita for Darius Msagha, Brian Otieno and Danson Namasaka respectively.