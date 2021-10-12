Gor Mahia travel to Egypt for Merowe clash

KCB midfielder Michael Mutinda (right) vies for the ball with Gor Mahia forward Benson Omalla during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Stadium on September 25, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Sudanese club host K’Ogalo on Friday from 8pm at the New Suez Stadium behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions
  • K’Ogalo have been forced to travel with only 17 players since their new acquisitions are not allowed to feature in the match as they had not been registered by club for the tournament
  • Gor Mahia Sporting Director Lordvick Aduda, who is part of the travelling team, told Nation Sport that, unlike the past when they travelled on the same day or a day to the match due to financial constraints, this time round they acquired enough tickets  in time

A 17-player strong Gor Mahia were scheduled to fly out of Nairobi Wednesday morning for Suez, Egypt for their Caf Confederation Cup second round, first leg match against Ahly Merowe of Sudan.

