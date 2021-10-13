Gor Mahia touch down in Egypt for Merowe clash

Football Kenya Federation Cup holders Gor Mahia arrived safely in Egypt on Wednesday ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup first round tie against Ahly Merowe of Sudan on Friday night.

The game, which will be played at the New Suez Stadium in Suez City which is 134 km from Cairo, will kick off at 8pm on Friday.

K'Ogalo and Ahly Merowe will play the game behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions. Ahly Merowe opted for the match to be played in Egypt as Sudan lacks a Caf approved stadium to host continental matches.

Gor's travelling party of 17 players, seven members of the technical bench and three club officials left JKIA on Wednesday 7am on a direct flight to Egypt and arrived in Cairo at around Tuesday midday.

They then connected to Suez City via road, a journey that lasted one hour.

Later in the evening, Gor held a light training session at Army Stadium and will have the final session on Thursday evening at the match venue.

"We have arrived safely and everything is okay. We are just waiting for the match on Friday and the coaching is already preparing the team here for the game," said Gor Mahia Sporting Director Lordvick Aduda.

K'Ogalo made the trip with a lean squad because they were not allowed to register their new players during the Caf registration window from July 1 to August 15.

This is because the club was serving Fifa ban for failing to settle debts owed to former coach Steven Polack and Tanzania winger Dickson Ambudo. The two have since been paid but Gor was last week handed another ban for failing to clear Sh3 million salary arrears owed to Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu.

Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava told Nation Sport before the team departed that they are looking to win away so that they can finish the job at home in the return leg next week.

"It is going to be a tough game but we shall give our best to get a positive result so that our work can be lighter at home. We are determined to qualify for the first round of this competition and eventually the group stage," said Shakava.

Ahly Merowe qualified for the first round of Caf Confederation Cup after thrashing Atlabara of South Sudan 4-0 in the two-leg preliminary round.

Gor on the other hand got a bye for the preliminary round due to its relatively good record in the competition it has featured in regularly.

The best result K'Ogalo posted in the Caf Confederation Cup was in 2019 when the team reached the quarter-finals but lost on 7-1 on aggregate to RS Berkane of Morocco.