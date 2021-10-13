Gor Mahia touch down in Egypt for Merowe clash

KCB midfielder Michael Mutinda vies for the ball with Gor Mahia forward Benson Omalla

KCB midfielder Michael Mutinda (right) vies for the ball with Gor Mahia forward Benson Omalla during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Stadium on September 25, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ahly Merowe opted for the match to be played in Egypt as Sudan lacks a Caf approved stadium to host continental matches
  • Gor's travelling party of 17 players, seven members of the technical bench and three club officials left JKIA on Wednesday 7am on a direct flight to Egypt and arrived in Cairo at around Tuesday midday
  • Later in the evening, Gor held a light training session at Army Stadium and  will have the final session on Thursday evening at the match venue

Football Kenya Federation Cup holders Gor Mahia arrived safely in Egypt on Wednesday ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup first round tie against Ahly Merowe of Sudan on Friday night.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.