Gor Mahia thrash sorry Cusco to storm FKF Cup Round 16

Gor Mahia Thursday wrapped up Round 32 of Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup action with a 5-0 hiding of Division One Side Cusco at Ruaraka grounds.

The win saw K'Ogalo set a date with Mara Sugar FC in Round 16 to be played this weekend. Mara Sugar knocked out NYSA 2-0 at Awendo Green Stadium in Migori on Tuesday.

Midfielder John Macharia and Ugandan-born South Sudanese striker Tito Okello scored a brace each with substitute Joachim Oluoch completing the rout.

Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, who had promised they will take the game seriously, fielded a strong squad and said his target remains lifting the trophy.

Burundian striker Jules Ulimwengu, forward Samuel Onyango and defensive duo of Philemon Otieno and Frank Odhiambo who have been regulars in league fixtures, all featured in the clash.

"There are no easy matches and from the game, our opponents were good despite the fact that they play in the lower leagues. We have set our eyes on the title and will also take our game on Sunday against Mara Sugar seriously," said Vaz Pinto.

His opposite number Patrick Odipo said their display has motivated his charges to push for more success in the competition next year.

"Playing against Gor Mahia is a dream come true for my players who are also doing well in our league. We have lost to a good team and will strive to go past this round in next year's competition," said Odipo.

The quarter-finals of the competition will be played between June 6-9 and semi- finals on June 13.

FKF is expected to set the date for the final before June 30 deadline from Confederation of African Football (Caf) to present names of representatives for continental club competitions.

This season, Kenya didn't have a representative in the Caf Confederation Cup after coronavirus disrupted last year's cup competition which was cancelled after just one round of matches.

Bandari represented the country in the 2019/20 season but were knocked out on 5-2 aggregate by Horoya FC of Guinea.

AFC Leopards, who boast a record 10 trophies in this competition, host Bungoma Super Stars on Saturday at Thika Stadium.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Equity Bank v Vegpro Thika Stadium 1.15 pm

Bidco United v Egerton Thika Stadium

Tusker v Luanda Villa Ruaraka Stadium

Sunday

AFC Leopards v Bungoma Super Stars Thika Stadium

Ulinzi Stars v Nairobi City Stars Ruaraka grounds 1pm

Sigalagala TTI v Bandari Utalii grounds 1pm

KCB v Kariobangi Sharks Utalii grounds 3.30pm