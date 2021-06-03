Gor Mahia thrash sorry Cusco to storm FKF Cup Round 16

Gor Mahia forward Tito Okello (left) vies with Cusco FC defender Brian Mannasseh Betway Cup

Gor Mahia forward Tito Okello (left) vies with Cusco FC defender Brian Mannasseh during their Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup Round 32 match at Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi on June 03, 2021. Gor Mahia won 5-0.

Photo credit: Evans Habil |Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Midfielder John Macharia and Ugandan-born South Sudanese striker Tito Okello scored a brace each with substitute Joachim Oluoch completing the rout
  • Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, who had promised they will take the game seriously, fielded a strong squad and said his target remains lifting the trophy
  • His opposite number Patrick Odipo said their display has motivated his charges to push for more success in the competition next year

Gor Mahia Thursday wrapped up Round 32 of Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup action with a 5-0 hiding of Division One Side Cusco at Ruaraka grounds.

