Gor Mahia thrash Congo Boys in rescheduled Betway Cup clash

Gor Mahia captain Karim Abdul celebrates

Gor Mahia midfielder Karim Abdul celebrates with teammate Kenneth Muguna (10) after scoring during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Nairobi City Stars at Utalli grounds in Nairobi on May 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

What you need to know:

  • Gor were 1-0 up at half time through Tito Okelo's goal with John Macharia and Cliffton Miheso scoring a goal each in the second half

  • K'Ogalo finished with 10 men after defender Sydney Wahongo was red carded by Nairobi-based referee Dickens Mimisa in the 42nd minute

  • Gor Mahia coach Manuel Vaz Pinto said even though they took the game seriously, he fielded some young players like goalkeeper Caleb Otieno to get exposure and commended them for showing maturity

Ten-man Gor Mahia Sunday registered a 3-0 victory over Congo Boys in a Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup Round 64 match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa. 

