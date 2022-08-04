Gor Mahia suspend 10 players for missing training

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have suspended 10 of their players for one week for missing training without permission.

The players include evergreen George “Blackberry” Odhiambo, Dennis Ng’ang’a, Boniface Omondi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’ Ernest Wendo, Benson Omalla, John Ochieng and Austin Odhiambo.

A letter signed by Gor Mahia secretary Sam Ochola has given the players seven days to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

However, an official who did not want to named revealed that George, who is viewed as the ringleader of the group, will be released by the club.

Ochola said they were focused on reducing the bloated squad and promoting talented players from their youth squad.

Gor is still serving a Fifa transfer ban for failing to pay salary arrears to their former players. The ban ends in January.