Gor Mahia striker plots way out

Tito Okello

Gor Mahia striker Tito Okello celebrates scoring the opening goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Tusker at Ruaraka grounds on July 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Okello told Nation Sport that he will not remain at the club  for another season after going for months without pay
  • The lanky forward has been the subject of stick from fans this season who have criticised his performance despite his decent return of nine goals
  • The striker said he is a foreigner and should not be subjected to such suffering

South Sudanese striker Tito Okello could be on his way out of Gor Mahia due to unpaid dues.

