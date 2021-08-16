Gor Mahia striker plots way out

South Sudanese striker Tito Okello could be on his way out of Gor Mahia due to unpaid dues.

Okello told Nation Sport that he will not remain at the club for another season after going for months without pay.

The lanky forward has been the subject of stick from fans this season who have criticised his performance despite his decent return of nine goals, a fete which has not been achieved by any other striker at K'Ogalo this season.

“I’m fed up with the situation I’m in. The club owes me a lot of money and if they don’t pay me, I’m going to Uganda after our last game and won't come back again. They should just give my release letter when the season is done,’’ he added.

The striker said he is a foreigner and should not be subjected to such suffering.

“It is a huge amount of money and I know they can’t pay it all. I’m frustrated in a foreign land. I'm waiting for the league to end so that I can go back home and look for another option,” he revealed.