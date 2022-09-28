Gor Mahia striker Samuel Onyango leaves club

Gor Mahia assistant captain Samuel Onyango has been released by the club.

Gor coach Jonathan McKinstry said Onyango was no longer part of his plans as he has opts to reinforce the club's attack with players from the youth team.

“Samuel has left the club since he was not in my plans and we have allowed him to look for another. His contract is due to end in one months’ time. I have released him because I feel we have better players in that position, but that doesn’t mean he is not a good player,” McKinistry told Nation Sport.

Onyango, 29, started most of the matches last season, netting six goals for the 19-time champions, who finished third behind champions Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz.

“We have good players and some from the youth have been impressive and continue to learn. Even in the friendlies, they have played so well and have shown a lot of discipline,” added the 37-year-old tactician.

Onyango said he will wait until January to look for another team as the transfer window is already closed.

“The coach said I’m not in his plans and that is why I have not been in training. Since the transfer window is already closed, I will be back to playing football hopefully in January,” said Onyango.

Onyango played for 2010 champions Ulinzi Stars for three seasons (2015-2017), before joining Gor Mahia in 2018 under the then British coach Dylan Kerr.