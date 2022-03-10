Gor Mahia slapped with fan ban for two matches over chaos

Gor Mahia's head of security is carried to a waiting ambulance after he was injured as chaos occurred during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Vihiga Bullets at Kasarani on February 13, 2022.

Photo credit: Cecil Odongo | Nation Media Group

By Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gor Mahia have been handed another blow as their next home games against Kenya Police and Wazito at Moi Stadium in Kisumu will be played behind closed doors.

Relegation-threatened Vihiga United received a big boost after they were handed all the three points for their abandoned Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Gor Mahia on February 13.

