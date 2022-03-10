Gor Mahia slapped with fan ban for two matches over chaos

Relegation-threatened Vihiga United received a big boost after they were handed all the three points for their abandoned Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Gor Mahia on February 13.

Apart from forfeiting the three points, Gor Mahia have been handed another blow as their next home games against Kenya Police and Wazito at Moi Stadium in Kisumu will be played behind closed doors.

In a letter addressed to Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, the FKF Caretaker Committee said the reports from the match referee showed that the host team (Gor Mahia) were to be blamed for the chaos where three fans were injured.

The game was only played for the first 45 minutes and Bullets refused to get back to the pitch for the second half citing security breach.

"After the review of match official reports of the 2021-22 FKF Premier League match 180 between Gor Mahia and Vihiga Bullets which was abandoned at half time on Sunday February 13, 2022 at MISC Kasarani, Gor Mahia forfeits the match in accordance with rule 3-5-6 of the rules and regulations governing Kenyan Football (2019) which states: A club will forfeit any match which was abandoned because of misconduct of their supporters or members," said the letter signed by Head of FKF Secretariat Linda Oguttu.

"Gor Mahia forfeits the match on 2-0 basis per rule 3-3-3. Gor Mahia is therefore given two match empty stadium ban and therefore, should play next two home league matches behind closed doors."

"The matter has been referred to the disciplinary committee for further action," added the letter.

The three points have pushed Vihiga Bullets points tally to 15 points, four ahead of bottom placed Mathare United and four behind the relegation play off spot occupied by Nzoia Sugar.

For K'Ogalo, they are still fourth on 35 points, a massive 11 points adrift runaway leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

In the abandoned match, Gor were leading 1-0 courtesy of George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo 44th minute header.

Gor Mahia Head of Security Lawrence Odhiambo Okumu was seriously injured in the fracas.

Bullets refused to turn up for the second half of the clash and they were also held hostage in their bus by irate K'Ogalo fans forcing security officers to intervene.