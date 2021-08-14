Gor Mahia sign Malian goalkeeper

Gor Mahia goalkeeper Adama Keita

Gor Mahia have signed Malian goalkeeper Adama Keita on a two-year deal on August 14, 2021.

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • The 31-year-old custodian put pen to paper on Saturday and is expected to bolster a youthful department that has Gad Matthews, Samuel Njau and Caleb Omondi
  • Keita turned out for Malian side Djoliba FC between 2018 and 2020 where he only started 11 matches
  • Some fans have taken to social media to castigate the signing given that first choice custodian Gad Mathews has been in superb form this season in both league and cup matches

