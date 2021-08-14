Gor Mahia sign Malian goalkeeper

Gor Mahia have signed Malian goalkeeper Adama Keita on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old custodian put pen to paper on Saturday and is expected to bolster a youthful department that has Gad Matthews, Samuel Njau and Caleb Omondi.

Though the transfer window is set to open on August 23, a day after the end of the 2020/21 season, Gor and Tusker who are Kenya's representatives at Caf club competitions next season, had their transfer window open on August 9.

Keita turned out for Malian side Djoliba FC between 2018 and 2020 where he only started 11 matches. He then moved to CI Kamsar where he only started two matches.

He also played for CO Bamako in Mali between 2011-2013 where he didn't start in any competitive match then moved to Stade Malien in the 2014/15 season until 2016 but he wasn't fielded in any competitive match.

Some fans have taken to social media to castigate the signing given that first-choice custodian Gad Mathews has been in superb form this season in both league and cup matches.

Second-choice goalkeeper Samuel Njau has also been brilliant in the last four league games.

Caleb Omondi, the third-choice goalkeeper who was promoted from the youth team, has rarely featured but made the national Under-23 squad which participated in Cecafa tournament in Ethiopia last month.

K'Ogalo return to the continental scene next month where they will be participating in Caf Confederations Cup.

Gor, the Betway Cup holders, have received a bye to the first round of the Confederations Cup where they will meet the winner between Atlabara from South Sudan and Ahly Merowe from Sudan.