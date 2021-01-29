Gor Mahia sign Brazilian forward

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have signed Brazilian Wilson Silva to bolster their attack with just over a week to the Mashemeji Derby against arch rivals AFC Leopards.

The left-footed Silva, who can also play as a winger, joins Gor from Fortaleza FC which plays in Categoria Primera B in Brazil.

He landed in the country Friday morning and had his first training session with the team at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

"We are pleased to announce the arrival of striker Wilson Silva Fonseca from Fortaleza FC, Brazil," the club posted on its website.

Silva will travel with the team to Mombasa for the BetKing Premier League clash against Bandari on Saturday.

His first match could however be against AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby on February 7.

In 2013 Gor Mahia hit the headlines, signing Brazilian Giovanni Rodriguez but it later emerged that the club was duped into signing a footballer who was not fit and couldn't even juggle the ball at City stadium.

Croatian coach Zdravko Logarusic, who was in charge then, released the player.

Gor have struggled upfront this season as they have won only four matches and are eighth on the log with 12 points, nine shy of league leaders KCB.