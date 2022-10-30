Gor Mahia shoot down Kenya Navy in Kawangware

Former Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia on Sunday beat Kenya Navy 4-0 in friendly match at Hope Center grounds in Kawangware, Nairobi.

Midfielders Austin Odhiambo, Sydney Otieno and Peter Lwasa netted for K’Ogalo, with forward Boniface Omondi also getting his name on the score sheet.

Gor have been engaging in a series of friendly matches ahead of the new season.

Kenya Navy, under the tutelage of Hassan Dabaso, used the friendly as part of their build up ahead of Division Two fixtures slated for November 4 and 5.

Despite the big win, Gor Mahia Irish coach Johnathan McKinstry feels there is still a lot to be done by his charges before the new season.

“We have young players in our squad whom we have been nurturing and there is a lot of improvement. However, as much as they are impressive, we have to help them work on their confidence on the pitch,” said McKinstry, 37.

“I was impressed by the way we played but at some point my defence lost their way. My main goal is to build our playing system where every player is up to the task since that is the only way we can win the league,” added McKinstry.

His Kenya Navy counterpart Dabaso praised his charges despite the huge loss.