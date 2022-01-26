Gor Mahia set to sack coach Mark Harrisson

Record Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia are expected to fire coach Mark Harrison, his assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo and the entire technical bench due to a string of poor results.

Gor Secretary General Sam Ochola Wednesday said the club is in the process of shopping for a new coach to replace the British tactician.

Ocholla, who attended Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Posta Rangers in Thika, blamed the poor results on the technical bench failure's to ensure there is harmony in the squad.

The official revealed the trio will be shown the door before their next league match, saying they are the source of the club's dwindling fortunes on the pitch.

"Financial issues can't be used as an excuse for poor results. These were the same players who helped the club top the league at the start of the season. The technical bench's goose is already cooked and they will be fired as early as Thursday," said Ochola.

"There is a lot of victimization in the squad which has led to the exit of good players like Benson Omalla and even experienced goalkeeper like Boniface Oluoch. The financial issues cut across all the clubs in the league and not Gor Mahia alone. The coach and the technical bench have to leave at all costs," added Ochola.

The loss to Rangers attracted jeers from a handful of fans at the facility who said the players lacked the motivation to play for the club.

K’Ogalo are fifth on the log with 27 points from 16 matches, six points behind league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

Harrison joined Gor Mahia on July 31 last year after the shock resignation of Portuguese tactician Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, who led the club to Football Kenya Federation Cup.

Despite beginning the season in impressive form which saw the top the standings at one point, Gor Mahia's performances have been inconsistent.

The 61-year-old Harrison left for home country on December 18 after Gor had lost 2-1 to Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium. This was after the club had played out to a barren draw against Bandari on December 12.

During his three-week absence while recuperating from coronavirus, Gor lost 2-0 to Nairobi City Stars, drew 1-1 with Nzoia Sugar and beat relegation threatened Mathare United by a solitary goal.