Gor Mahia set to sack coach Mark Harrisson

  • During his three-week absence while recuperating from coronavirus, Gor lost 2-0 to Nairobi City Stars, drew 1-1 with Nzoia Sugar and beat relegation threatened Mathare United by a solitary goal.
  • On his return in the dugout, K’Ogalo beat newbies FC Talanta 2-0 on January 16, before back-to-back draws with Bidco United last week.

Record Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia are expected to fire coach Mark Harrison, his assistant coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo and the entire technical bench due to a string of poor results.

