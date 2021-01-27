Gor Mahia see off Zoo FC at Kasarani

Defending champions Gor Mahia bounced back from last weekend's shock loss to Vihiga United, easing past Zoo FC 3-0 in their FKF Premier League match at Kasarani on Wednesday.

Goals from Samuel Onyango, Kenneth Muguna and Sydney Ochieng gave K'Ogalo the points.

Gor Mahia's Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto was elated by the win, saying his focus is still rebuilding the team, which is yet to adapt to his style of play.

"We lost our last game because we didn't convert our chances. Today we could have scored more but it is good we didn't concede. This team needs six to seven weeks to adapt to my style of play and this is only my fourth game," said the 47-year-old tactician.

"Tougher games against Bandari and AFC Leopards are coming and we need to prepare well. The team needs recovery and I think after the game against Bandari, we shall have enough time to prepare for the derby," he added.

Zoo coach Herman Iswekha blamed his defence for the defeat, claiming his young side suffered stage fright.

"Our defending was poor and my young players committed the same mistakes they did against Mathare. They were also scared of Gor, maybe because of their big names," he said.

He also revealed that he is looking to reinforce his striking force in the ongoing transfer window.

Zoo search for first win

The win takes K'Ogalo to seventh on the log with 12 points, nine less than league leaders KCB, who have played a game more. Meanwhile, Zoo's search for their first win of the season continues after two draws and three losses in five matches.

Gor almost took the lead in the third minute when Clifftone Miheso's cross from the left was headed by Samuel Onyango with the hope of finding Burundian attacker Jules Ulimwengu inside the box. However, Zoo's defender Pascal Ogweno read the move well and cleared the danger.

K'Ogalo broke the deadlock on 11 minutes when Onyango's powerful long range shot from Michael Apudo's throw in caught Zoo custodian Maxwell Mulili napping.

Zoo had a clear chance to cancel Gor Mahia's lead seven minutes later when Danson Kiprono rounded Gor Mahia defenders with and with only goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch to beat. He squared to Collins Odhiambo, who fired wide with the goal at his mercy.

In the 32nd minute, Onyango released an unmarked Muguna, who easily tapped the ball home with Mulili wrongly positioned.

Jules Ulimwengu had a glorious chance to make it 3-0 for K'Ogalo five minutes to the breather, but he blasted wide after receiving a pass from Miheso on the left flank.

Five minutes after the restart, Iswekha brought in Sammy Ggogola for Newton Ondari to reinforce the midfield, which was being overpowered by Muguna, youngster Alpha Onyango and Ernest Wendo.

Vaz Pinto also made a double substitution at the hour mark, withdrawing Miheso for former Zoo man Nicholas Kipkirui. The lanky forward was returning to the team from a two-match ban after being red carded in their 3-1 win against Mathare United on January 14.

Ugandan-born South Sudanese striker Tito Okello also came on for Ulimwengu minutes later.

Samuel Onyango wasted a clear chance in the 68th minute after being put through by Okello.

Though Zoo were outplayed for the better part of the second half, they would have reduced the deficit 10 minutes to time after Charles Momanyi lost possession cheaply inside the box allowing Kiprono to retrieve the ball, but the youngster shot wide.

Mulili spectacularly denied Kipkirui six minutes later after he robbed Alex Onchari on the edge of the area.

K'Ogalo dominated the last minutes, but Okello and John Macharia, who came in for Samuel Onyango, were major culprits, failing to convert clear chances that came their way.

Sydney Ochieng and Cameroonian import Betrand Konfor were brought in for Wendo and Muguna respectively in the dying minutes, and the former Western Stima midfielder's long range shot was too much to handle for Mulili for Gor's third goal.