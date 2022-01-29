Gor Mahia sack Harrison, appoint replacement

Paul Nkata

Tusker coach Paul Nkata poses with the SportPesa Premier League trophy on November 19, 2016 at Nyayo Stadium.

Photo credit: File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

What you need to know:

  • Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola confirmed that the Ugandan tactician, who has previously coached Tusker, Bandari and Kakamega Homeboyz, is the new coach
  • Nkata will be assisted by Youth team coach Jared Aketch who has been elevated to the assistant coach role with veteran custodian Boniface Oluoch being slotted in as the new goalkeeper trainer
  • Nkata, who won the KPL title with Tusker in 2016, had to leave Kenya in January 2019 after Kakamega Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula accused him of allegedly fixing matches

Ugandan coach Paul Nkata will take charge of Gor Mahia for the rest of the season after the sacking of British Coach Mark Harrison, his assistant Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo and goalkeeper trainer Jerry Onyango.

