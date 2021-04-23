Gor Mahia players down tools yet again over pay

Gor Mahia players have for the umpteenth time gone on strike over pay.

The players are demanding three months salary arrears amidst a halt of sports activities by the government to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The financial situation of the players is so dire that a number of them, who spoke to Nation Sport in confidence, said they could not even afford to buy data bundles to use in posting videos of their individual training sessions to the technical bench.

“The club's WhatsApp group is silent and nobody is communicating to us. It is true players have resorted to finding other ways of surviving during these harsh economic times,” said one of the distressed players.