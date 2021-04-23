Gor Mahia players down tools yet again over pay

Gor Mahia striker Wilson Silva (centre) celebrates his goal with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bidco United at Kasarani Annex on March 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The players are demanding three months salary arrears amidst a halt of sports activities by the government to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Gor Mahia players have for the umpteenth time  gone on strike over pay.

